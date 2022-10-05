New trails to open in Mammoth area

Mammoth Lakes Trail System
Mammoth Lakes Trail System(Mammoth Lakes Trail System)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) - New trails are set to open in the Mammoth area. Inyo National Forest and the Town of Mammoth Lakes will officially open the new trails in the Mammoth Lakes basin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The new trails are a result of the community engagement effort from the Lakes Basin Special Study, an effort that began in 2012 led by the Mammoth Lakes Trails and Public Access Foundation.

The Mamie Woods Trail connects the Lakes Basin Path and Lake George Path along the western shore of Lake Mamie.

A newly constructed portion of the Horseshoe Woods Trail connects Horseshoe Lake and Lake Mamie.

The Dog Boulder Trail is a reconstructed user-created trail improved for a non-motorized use. The trail leads to Dog Boulder, a beautiful granite boulder found at the western end of the trail popular for climbing. It connects with the newly rerouted Horseshoe Lake Loop.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new trails will take place at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Mary and Lake George Roads.

