Nevada Health Link begins “window shopping” period

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans can now browse health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link. This year, the number of plans has expanded by 37, bringing the total to 163.

In Washoe County, there are 88 options available. Carriers include Aetna, Anthem, Hometown Health, HPN, and Friday Health Plans.. There are also several dozen plans for Nevadans living in rural counties.

Qualified Health Plans (QHP) also include dental and vision for children, but for adults it’ll be sold separately. For dental, there will be 18 plans available from five different carriers. For vision, Nevada Health Link is teaming up with VSP for low cost vision plans.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which operates Nevada Health Link, says these expanded options will provide more coverage options for Nevadans, with different pricing to fit everyone’s needs.

When shopping around on the website, you’ll be able to see all plans available as well as the estimated costs of monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and more.

You can find more information here.

