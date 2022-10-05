Nevada Health Link begins “window shopping” period

Homepage of Nevada Health Link
Homepage of Nevada Health Link(Terri Russell)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans can now browse health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link. This year, the number of plans has expanded by 37, bringing the total to 163.

In Washoe County, there are 88 options available. Carriers include Aetna, Anthem, Hometown Health, HPN, and Friday Health Plans.. There are also several dozen plans for Nevadans living in rural counties.

Qualified Health Plans (QHP) also include dental and vision for children, but for adults it’ll be sold separately. For dental, there will be 18 plans available from five different carriers. For vision, Nevada Health Link is teaming up with VSP for low cost vision plans.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which operates Nevada Health Link, says these expanded options will provide more coverage options for Nevadans, with different pricing to fit everyone’s needs.

When shopping around on the website, you’ll be able to see all plans available as well as the estimated costs of monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and more.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Las Vegas Raiders
Supreme Court rejects Oakland’s antitrust lawsuit over Raiders’ move
People walk along the main drag in the county seat of Nye County, Monday, July 18, 2022, in...
ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan
Mammoth Lakes Trail System
New trails to open in Mammoth area