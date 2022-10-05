More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state.

According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.

Both Democratic and Republican parties saw an increase in active registered voters. The Democrats registered 6,428 new voters, while the Republicans saw 4,684 new voters.

The largest increase came in nonpartisan voters, however, where the number of Nevadans not affiliated with any party rose by 13,733.

The breakdown of active voters in Nevada now looks like this, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office:

592,903 are Democrats (32.86%);

542,761 are Republicans (30.08%);

530,893 are Nonpartisan (29.43%);

77,904 are members of the Independent American Party (4.32%);

15,897 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.88%); and

43,565 are members of other minor political parties (2.42%).

