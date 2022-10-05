More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says

The largest increase came in nonpartisan voters
Midterm elections are a little more than a month away
Midterm elections are a little more than a month away(Allison Baker)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state.

According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.

Both Democratic and Republican parties saw an increase in active registered voters. The Democrats registered 6,428 new voters, while the Republicans saw 4,684 new voters.

The largest increase came in nonpartisan voters, however, where the number of Nevadans not affiliated with any party rose by 13,733.

The breakdown of active voters in Nevada now looks like this, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office:

  • 592,903 are Democrats (32.86%);
  • 542,761 are Republicans (30.08%);
  • 530,893 are Nonpartisan (29.43%);
  • 77,904 are members of the Independent American Party (4.32%);
  • 15,897 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.88%); and
  • 43,565 are members of other minor political parties (2.42%).

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

People walk along the main drag in the county seat of Nye County, Monday, July 18, 2022, in...
ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan
Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
Nevada's U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto official portrait.
Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a...
Both GOP candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race