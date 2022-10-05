Men, women and children are all invited to the Legion Sports Fest competition and expo

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you are a huge fitness buff or looking for some incredible entertainment, you won’t want to miss the Legion Sports Fest on October 7-9 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center!

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Ted Johanson, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details of this multi-sport fitness expo.

More than 2,500 athletes will compete across nine sports, including Strong Man, Muay Thai, Weightlifting, Arm Wrestling, Armored Combat, Powerlifting and Functional Fitness. There will also be hundreds of vendors, fitness celebrities and a chance to try out new supplements, food, equipment and the latest fitness technology.

For tickets and more information, click here. You can also follow Legion Sports Fest on Facebook and Instagram.

