Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend.

V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by Morning Break to get folks hyped for the 40th anniversary of the Great Italian Festival.

The Biggest Little City is celebrating all things Italian culture, traditions and authentic cuisine. The free event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off continues to be a crowd favorite every year. Italian families from across the globe bring their recipes to life right on the street for guests to taste. More than 20 families will compete in the cook-off each day, and sauces will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges.

Festival Highlights:

  • Guests can purchase pasta muffin tins for sauce tasting for $5 at the pasta booth in front of the Silver Legacy on 4th Street starting at 2 p.m. daily.
  • Grape stomping is fun, free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
  • A kid’s play zone directly across from Circus Circus on Fifth Street offers corn hole games, a big slide, camel rides and face painting.
  • Performers include Moreno Fruzzetti, Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms, Mbrascatu, Austin Giorgio and others. This year’s festival headliner, the Femmes of Rock, will perform on the 4th Street stage Saturday evening.

To learn more about the Great Italian Fest, click here.

