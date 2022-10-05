Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death

Robert Telles, Oct. 5, 2022
Robert Telles, Oct. 5, 2022(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday grants a motion to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from office.

Telles has been held without bail in the killing of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German.

During a hearing at the end of September, District Attorney Steve Wolfson had advised that he was seeking a court order to remove Telles from his elected position, in which he headed the county office that handles the assets of people who die without a will or family contacts.

After Wednesday’s ruling, the county issued the following statement:

“Clark County two weeks ago filed to remove Robert Telles from office as the elected Public Administrator. In the County’s filing, Clark County asserted that following the charge of open murder in the death of Jeff German, Robert Telles was unable to fulfill his job responsibilities and was neglectful of office. Today, a judge agreed and removed Telles from elected office. The County will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles’ term which expires on January 1, 2023, when the new Public Administrator elected this November takes office.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

Inaugural K9 Challenge
Inaugural K9 Challenge
Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced
Legion Sports Fest Preview
Men, women and children are all invited to the Legion Sports Fest competition and expo
Fall community clean-up dates released
Family Time - Fall Bucket List
Family Time: Nevada Moms founder, Kacey Queen, shares her family’s Fall Bucket List