Family Time: Nevada Moms founder, Kacey Queen, shares her family’s Fall Bucket List

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is in the air and before the cold weather sets in completely, now is the time to plan your family’s fall activities.

Nevada Moms founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break for this month’s Family Time segment and it was all about fall. Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals are an autumn staple. Click here to see the best places to pick pumpkins and enjoy apple cider with the whole family in the Reno-Sparks area.

There are also fun, easy and cheap ways to enjoy the season too. Nevada Moms suggests you add the following to your Fall Bucket List: Bake an apple pie, jump in the leaves, make a campfire and toast s’mores, read a fall-themed book or maybe watch a Halloween movie, go apple picking or visit a corn maze.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

