Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up.

The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time.

“We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and beautiful, which is why we’re so excited to offer residents multiple clean-up opportunities this fall,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “As temperatures begin to cool, now is a great time to clean up inside and around our homes, and get rid of excess waste. We hope to see you there, Reno!”

The dates and times for these clean-up events are as follows:

Ward 3 - sign up to volunteer



Saturday, October 8, 2022



9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)



Vaughn Middle School - 1200 Bresson Ave, Reno, NV 89502



Dumpster bins only





Ward 1 - sign up to volunteer

Saturday, October 15, 2022



9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)



Swope Middle School - 901 Keele Dr., Reno, NV 89509



Dumpster bins only



Ward 2- sign up to volunteer



Sunday, October 16, 2022



9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)



Huffaker Elementary School - 980 Wheatland Rd, Reno, NV 89511



Hazardous and e-waste only (no dumpster bins)





Ward 5 - sign up to volunteer



Saturday - October 22, 2022



9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)



Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave in Reno, NV 89503



Dumpster bins only



Items accepted for dumpster bins include large trash and debris, grass clippings, tree and hedge trimmings, and bicycles. Items not accepted include hazardous materials, refrigerators or microwaves, and electronics.

