Fall community clean-up dates released

(digitalhallway/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up.

The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time.

“We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and beautiful, which is why we’re so excited to offer residents multiple clean-up opportunities this fall,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “As temperatures begin to cool, now is a great time to clean up inside and around our homes, and get rid of excess waste. We hope to see you there, Reno!”

The dates and times for these clean-up events are as follows:

Ward 3 - sign up to volunteer

  • Saturday, October 8, 2022
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
  • Vaughn Middle School - 1200 Bresson Ave, Reno, NV 89502
  • Dumpster bins only

Ward 1 - sign up to volunteer

  • Saturday, October 15, 2022
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
  • Swope Middle School - 901 Keele Dr., Reno, NV 89509
  • Dumpster bins only

Ward 2- sign up to volunteer

  • Sunday, October 16, 2022
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
  • Huffaker Elementary School - 980 Wheatland Rd, Reno, NV 89511
  • Hazardous and e-waste only (no dumpster bins)

Ward 5 - sign up to volunteer

  • Saturday - October 22, 2022
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (or when bins are full)
  • Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave in Reno, NV 89503
  • Dumpster bins only

Items accepted for dumpster bins include large trash and debris, grass clippings, tree and hedge trimmings, and bicycles. Items not accepted include hazardous materials, refrigerators or microwaves, and electronics.

