Department of Labor gives Nevada grant for miner’s safety

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is one 43 U.S. states that will be getting grants to improve miner safety and training.

The Silver State will be getting $416,281 for mine training and safety. Its part of grants totaling more than $10 million to reduce injuries and illnesses to miners, as well as to provide safety and traning.

The grants will go towards miners working at surface and underground coal and metal mines as well as nonmetal mines. Miners who work in shell dredging or employed at surface stone, sand, and gravel mining operations are also included.

“Training is critical to ensuring miners know and understand mining conditions and the potential hazards they may encounter on a mine site,” said Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Christopher J. Williamson. “These grants will help deliver training to thousands of miners, contractors and operators across the country and can make the difference between a safe and healthy day at work and a tragedy or illness.”

The U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands will also be getting funding.

