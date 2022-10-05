Beer prices rise. Blame Putin (and other things)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) It was perhaps inevitable that--in this troubled time--that even the reward of a tall glass of after shift attitude adjustment with a foamy head would come with an added cost.

It is true, apparently. Beer prices are going up.

The reasons are both familiar and surprising. Supply chain problems mostly Transportation and labor costs certainly. Like everyone else, places like Reno’s Great Basin Brewing are competing in a tight labor market though admittedly they do have an unusual benefit others can’t offer. free beer.

“You get free beer,” confirms General Manager Jazz Aldrich. “f the line doesn’t quite fill the bottles properly or they’re overfilled, too low. at the end of the day we can’t sell those so we all get a six pack.”>

Other problems they share with few others like a shortage of one of the ingredients for making CO 2.

Beer is ultimately an agricultural product so the impact of drought on hop production in Germany is easily understandable, but the reason for a 48 percent increase in the cost of barley malt is a surprise. It’s war in the Ukraine.

“They produce a lot of wheat and barley and suddenly world supplies are constrained so our pricing went up.”

So we can blame Mr. Putin for that?

“We definitely can.”

That increase may hit craft breweries like Great Basin harder than some of the big brands who rely less on barley malt in favor of other grains like rice (check the label) but expect their prices to rise as well.

Even the containers are costing more. Glass bottles, the labels they wear cost more. A small drop in the cost of aluminum--a penny or two a can-- is a lone bright spot.

None of this is going to change any time soon.

There’s little for a beer drinker to do, but suck it up--and savor every costly swallow.

