ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan

People walk along the main drag in the county seat of Nye County, Monday, July 18, 2022, in...
People walk along the main drag in the county seat of Nye County, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Tonopah, Nev. The resignation of a county elections clerk in the rural county in Nevada has opened a window on the consequences of unfounded conspiracy theories and raised questions about how local elections will be run when they are overseen by people who don't trust the process. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Nye County and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county’s plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk’s plan for “stringent signature verification.”

