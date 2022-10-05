ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Nye County and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county’s plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk’s plan for “stringent signature verification.”

