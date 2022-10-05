911 service down in Incline Village and Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that there is an outage for 911 calls in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas. People who call 911 will get busy signals.

The sheriff’s office said they are working on but it could take a while to fix. It didn’t give an estimate of when it would work again.

Incline Village and Crystal Bay people who need emergency help are asked to call 775-785-9276.

