Wilson doesn’t see Norvell’s return to Mackay as big storyline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just another game? We’ll see.

“No. I have not”

That was Nevada Football Head Coach Ken Wilson’s answer at his weekly press conference when asked if he’s ever faced a team where his program’s former head coach returns the very next year.

Jay Norvell and his Colorado State Rams will be in town Friday night. Monday, Wilson spoke for himself and on behalf of his players on if this week’s game truly features a “faceless opponent.”

“This is a huge game because it’s the next game,” said Wilson. “Every time we go out now it’s a big game. Hopefully t(the players) are taking it in that fashion and preparing. Obviously it’s good to have a bye week so you have a few more days to prepare.”

More than 1,100 miles east Norvell offered his thoughts on Friday’s matchup. He left Reno in December.

“The fact that we coached there and all of that is not what’s important,” said Norvell. “What’s important is that these kids have an opportunity to play and we need to prepare them for the challenge we have.”

When Norvell took the Rams job he brought a number of assistant coaches with him. Right now CSU’s roster also features ten former Wolf Pack players.

Back here in town Wilson’s latest comments of - to paraphrase - “just another game”, offers a different perspective than the response he had just a week ago. He was asked how his players feel ahead of Friday’s game. Some want to prove they made the right decision staying at Nevada.

“I think what happened to the players here doesn’t happen in college football very often. I don’t think coaches - at least ones I’ve worked with - leave their team before a bowl game and take players and tell players not to play in the bowl game and tell players to go to the NFL Draft,” said Wilson. “There were a lot of things here that don’t usually happen. I wasn’t here for the day-to-day. I just hear it second hand. It was certainly an unusual situation.”

Nevada opens as 3.5 point favorites against winless CSU. Kickoff from Mackay Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. You can also watch on FS1.

