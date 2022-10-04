What to expect at this year’s NCET Business Expo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time for this year’s NCET Business Expo. Whether you own a small business, have an idea for one, or seek to network, the event provides a one-stop shop opportunity. It’s free and family friendly.

It’s taking place on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The event is free to attend. Just drop off your business card when you get there. It’s also family-friendly.

NCET President & CEO Sarah Johns visited KOLO 8 to talk about some of the exhibitors that will be on hand and the resources available at the event.

