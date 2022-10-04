WACCS hosts free classes for home childcare providers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether it’s too expensive, there aren’t any openings or there’s a teacher shortage, finding daycare continues to be a struggle for many local families.

As a result, some are turning to grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors to help care for childcare.

In Reno, a partnership between the nonprofits, Women’s and Children Center of the Sierra (WACCS) and Candelen is starting a program to train more people to offer this service in their homes.

“Family, friends and neighbors, FNN,” said Thelma Aviles, early childhood specialist at Candelen. “These are the people that we really want to attract.”

Candelen is a nonprofit in Phoenix, AZ that offers behavioral health services to help manage the struggles that come with parenting.

They were recently awarded a grant that allowed them to expand the Kith and Kin Project, a six-week program meant to empower caregivers to give kids the necessary tools for their next step in life.

“I don’t want to say everybody but typically, the children that are taken care of in a home environment don’t get the support that they need to enter kindergarten,” said Aviles who is also the instructor for the classes in Reno.

“They do training on child development, training on child safety and can even help moms get their child care license,” said Junella Zuniga, community advocate at WACCS.

Zuniga is the one who brought up the idea of hosting the program at the center.

Class topics include brain development, language and literacy, nutrition, guidance and discipline and activities for children.

The free classes take place every Tuesday at WACCS, 3905 Neil Rd, Suite #2, Reno, NV 89502.

The Spanish session meets from 10:00 a.m. to noon and the English class meets from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Transportation and materials are provided as well as daycare for participants. At the end of every class students will receive a certificate of completion.

“There’s no need to sign up, no application, just give us a call,” said Zuniga.

Candelen plans to offer this training at other local organizations.

For more information, call WACCS at (775) 825-7395 or call Aviles at (775) 391-5727 ext. 214. You can also sent her an email at taviles@candelen.org.

