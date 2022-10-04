Tickets on sale now for the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s Purple Gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. At the Domestic Violence Resource Center (formally known as CAAW), their annual campaign is called #Every1KnowsSome1 where they strive to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

Executive director Kristen Kennedy and development coordinator Alyssa Ropell stopped by Morning Break to share ways that people can get involved whether that’s by donating their time and volunteering, donating items for their food pantry and silent auction or by simply writing a check to the Center.

A really fun way to get involved is by attending this year’s Purple Gala on Oct. 13 at the Atlantis. By being present at The Purple Gala you are dedicating yourself to breaking the cycle of violence. If you would like to become a sponsor, donate an item, or buy tickets click here.

The issue pf domestic violence is more prevalent than most realize. One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. As a society, we all have a role in changing the narrative about what domestic violence is, to whom it happens, and how we can support those who are experiencing it, and, ultimately, prevent it entirely. #Every1KnowsSome1 who is impacted by domestic violence and we all have a part to play in supporting our work to end domestic violence.

For more information about the Domestic Violence Resource Center, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

