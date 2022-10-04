Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding

They will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade old radios and protective equipment
Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada.

The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding.

Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade old radios and protective equipment to help first responders.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will get $3 million for a new reality-based training center, and the West Wendover Police Department will get $376,000 for upgraded communications.

“I’ve always worked to support Nevada’s law enforcement, including through community project funding like this that will support critical safety training and communications and technology upgrades,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I am committed to making sure Nevada law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to deter crime and keep communities safe.”

“Nevada’s law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our state safe and it’s one of my priorities to make sure they have the resources needed to do their jobs effectively,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce that the funding Senator Cortez Masto and I secured for communications and technology upgrades for local police departments is being delivered and will be used to protect Nevada communities.”

