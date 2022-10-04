South Lake Tahoe bans single-use plastic water bottles

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has adopted a ban on single-use plastic water bottles.

The ban will take affect on April 22, 2023 for city facilities and permitted, temporary activities and special events before expanding to sales citywide on April 22, 2024.

The city’s new rule will prohibit the sale of single-use water bottles less than a gallon with an exception for emergency situations designated by the City Manager.

According to the city, single-use plastics are a significant source of waste and pollution due to the sheer volume of these products that are produced and used.

The discarded plastics then cause damage to water quality, as they do not break down or decompose. The city encourages people to drink local tap water or purchase more sustainable single-use options.

“We aim to find ways to support an already roust ‘Drink Tahoe Tap’ marketing campaign and look forward to working with our business community to help them embrace this opportunity to participate in the stewardship of Lake Tahoe,” said Sara Letton, the City’s Sustainability Coordinator. “The community really stepped up to overwhelmingly support this at the first City Council presentation, but we also heard loud and clear from our business community that they are looking for some support as the ban is implemented.”

The City of South Lake Tahoe will install water bottle refill stations around the community over the next couple of years, and will work with local partners to encourage refilling with tap water.

“Most people might remember the adage ‘reduce, reuse, recycle.’ Consider that a prioritized list of actions,” Letton continued. When it comes to sustainability, “reduce” is always the most sustainable choice. Introducing visitors to South Lake Tahoe’s award-winning tap water is one of the many excellent experiences the City hopes to provide its residents and guests.”

