Roger Hillygus arrested in Kansas City

(KOLO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roger Hillygus, accused of kidnapping his mother, has been arrested in Kansas City. He was served a bench warrant in February of 2022 for Failing to Appear for a hearing related to the kidnapping charge.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Hillygus was booked into the Clay County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice and will await extradition back to Reno.

He is alleged to have kidnapped his mother, 80-year-old Susan Hillygus, from a Reno care facility without permission in 2019.

Former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte was arrested for allegedly helping in the kidnapping. His case is still working it’s way through court.

