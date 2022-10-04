Roger Hillygus arrested in Kansas City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roger Hillygus, accused of kidnapping his mother, has been arrested in Kansas City. He was served a bench warrant in February of 2022 for Failing to Appear for a hearing related to the kidnapping charge.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Hillygus was booked into the Clay County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice and will await extradition back to Reno.

He is alleged to have kidnapped his mother, 80-year-old Susan Hillygus, from a Reno care facility without permission in 2019.

Former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte was arrested for allegedly helping in the kidnapping. His case is still working it’s way through court.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.