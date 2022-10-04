Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges.

37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:

Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory

Possession of a Forged Instrument

Forgery, Identity Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Burglary Tools

Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person

Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle

Convicted Person Fail to Register

Laticia Peralez (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Elias Sharifie (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The arrests are the end result of a months-long investigation into mail theft which led to numerous check and credit card fraud cases throughout the greater Reno area.

A search warrant was issued, and thousands of documents from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and firearms.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.