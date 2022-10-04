Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges.

37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory
  • Possession of a Forged Instrument
  • Forgery, Identity Theft
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person
  • Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle
  • Convicted Person Fail to Register
Laticia Peralez
Laticia Peralez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Elias Sharifie
Elias Sharifie(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The arrests are the end result of a months-long investigation into mail theft which led to numerous check and credit card fraud cases throughout the greater Reno area.

A search warrant was issued, and thousands of documents from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and firearms.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot

Latest News

Damon Ultima braces
Damon Ultima Braces
He was arrested on two felony counts, among other charges
Man arrested after nearly striking construction worker with his car twice
Truckee River near Idlewild Park
Ian has some re-examining their insurance coverage
Lyon County hosting event for COVID boosters