Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges.
37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:
- Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory
- Possession of a Forged Instrument
- Forgery, Identity Theft
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person
- Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle
- Convicted Person Fail to Register
The arrests are the end result of a months-long investigation into mail theft which led to numerous check and credit card fraud cases throughout the greater Reno area.
A search warrant was issued, and thousands of documents from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and firearms.
The investigation remains ongoing.
