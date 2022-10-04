Reno Police looking for missing elderly woman

Carol Lynne Lara was last seen on Oct. 3
RPD is asking for help finding the missing 80 year old
RPD is asking for help finding the missing 80 year old(The Reno Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Carol Lynne Lara was last seen on Oct. 3 entering the Silver Legacy Casino around 3:30 p.m.

She is described as a white female around 5 foot 9, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt, with black leggings or pants, and tie dye open toe slide sandals.

Lara uses a rolling walker with a black seat.

Police say she also suffers from dementia, and is an insulin dependent diabetic who does not have her identification, cell phone or insulin with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121.

