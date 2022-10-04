Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different.

“Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority.

And for parents, the result was not ideal.

“You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said Tamberley Nelson, a resident of the complex and President of its council. “There are different complexes that all have their own amenities so you would find out kids sprawled out trying to have fun.”

That was one of the reasons why Nelson asked the Reno Housing Authority for help with the areas of the complex, located just off Neil Road, that benefit kids.

“This is a way to keep them close and secure,” Nelson added.

Over the past several months, crews have added a new basketball court, picnic space, dog park, raised garden beds, and more. The hope is these new additions make the complex a safer and healthier place for the kids who live there.

“We want to see the kids out here being physical, being active,” Delgado emphasized.

The hope it’s the more than $45,000 spent on these changes, help keep kids close to their families.

“it’s now easier to let our kids go outside in a somewhat questionable neighborhood,” Nelson concluded.

Birch Manor is located at 3858 Mazonne Ave. in Reno.

