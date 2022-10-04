Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her re-election bid.

The NPU represents approximately 700 law enforcement officers in the state of Nevada.

“The Nevada Police Union stands with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto because she stands up for Nevada police,” said Dan Gordon, president of Nevada Police Union.

“Senator Cortez Masto understands the critical needs of our peace officers and is actively working to ensure we have what we need to do our jobs every day. She is solutions-focused and has a record of crossing the aisle to deliver resources for the police officers who serve our state, and that’s why we’re with her,” he continued.

