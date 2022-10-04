Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act.

These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”

“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools. These efforts improve academic achievement, promote emotional well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Safe and supportive schools help our children and youth overcome challenges and provide a strong foundation for school safety. These grants will provide real benefits to real students in real schools.”

The Department of Education sent out a letter providing guidance for how to use these funds. It outlined the following directions:

1. Implementing comprehensive, evidence-based strategies that meet student social, emotional, and mental well-being needs; create positive, inclusive, and supportive school environments; and increase access to place-based interventions and services

2. Engaging students, families, educators, staff, and community organizations in the selection and implementation of strategies and interventions to create safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments

3. Designing and implementing policies and practices that are responsive to underserved students, protect student rights, and demonstrate respect for student dignity and potential.

