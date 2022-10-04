NCET Business Expo: Connect with small businesses in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s largest education and networking organization event is back this week. The NCET Business Expo is a great opportunity for small businesses in our community to connect with people in our area.

The event will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is the event’s 16th annual expo and 1,000 people and 100 exhibitors will be in attendance.

NCET has several events throughout the year. This business expo gives the community a chance the chance to even share an idea for a new business. It is also an opportunity for those looking for a new job, resources are available.

Last year’s expo was one of the first events to happen in Reno since the pandemic. Organizers are looking forward to the impact it will make this year.

Sarah Johns, President & CEO of NCET shared what admission will look like for attendees,

“This expo is free to attend, anybody can come. I know it falls during the fall break for the Washoe County School District, bring your kids on down that’s fine. The only cost of admission is a business card. If you don’t have a business card, we’re going to get your name and your email at the door so we know how many people we made contact with,” Johns said.

Exhibitor booths are still available to any business who are interested in participating.

For more information on Friday’s annual business expo, click here.

