Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.(DeLand Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

