Man arrested after nearly striking construction worker with his car twice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for driving through a construction zone, nearly striking a flagger, among other charges.

WCSO says they responded to the area of 14070 Red Rock Road for a report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone.

Workers at the site reported that a car had been running through the construction zone at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then returned to the construction zone and struck a stop sign being held by a worker before other workers stopped the car.

After being stopped, however, the driver reversed the car and drove around the workers, striking a man in the hand with a side mirror.

WCSO deputies were able to arrest Vincent Delimios when he returned to the construction site on Oct. 3, speeding through it once again.

Delimios was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two misdemeanor counts of reckless disregard for persons/property, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and display of an invalid plate/registration/title.

