Man arrested after nearly striking construction worker with his car twice

WCSO deputies were able to arrest Vincent Delimios when he once again returned to the construction site
He was arrested on two felony counts, among other charges
He was arrested on two felony counts, among other charges(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for driving through a construction zone, nearly striking a flagger, among other charges.

WCSO says they responded to the area of 14070 Red Rock Road for a report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone.

Workers at the site reported that a car had been running through the construction zone at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then returned to the construction zone and struck a stop sign being held by a worker before other workers stopped the car.

After being stopped, however, the driver reversed the car and drove around the workers, striking a man in the hand with a side mirror.

WCSO deputies were able to arrest Vincent Delimios when he returned to the construction site on Oct. 3, speeding through it once again.

Delimios was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two misdemeanor counts of reckless disregard for persons/property, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and display of an invalid plate/registration/title.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot

Latest News

Damon Ultima braces
Damon Ultima Braces
Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
Truckee River near Idlewild Park
Ian has some re-examining their insurance coverage
Lyon County hosting event for COVID boosters