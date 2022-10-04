Lyon County hosting event for COVID boosters

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County will be hosting an event for people wanting to get a booster shot for COVID-19.

The event will be on Oct. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Only boosters will be handed out.

Those who show up will be able to choose from the new Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters. No other COVID-19 vaccines will be provided.

To be eligible for a Pfizer Bivalent booster, you must be 12 years or older and have had two months pass since the final primary series dose or after receiving a booster.

To be eligible for a Moderna Bivalent booster, you must be 18 years old or older and had two months pass since the final primary series dose or after receiving a booster.

