KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwestern tequila chicken tacos for National Taco Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and this year it’s quite fortuitous that it’s also Taco Tuesday! So Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes couldn’t pass up such a prime opportunity to create an original KOLO Cooks taco recipe he’s calling Southwestern Tequila Chicken Tacos.

Marinate small, diced chicken in garlic, jalapeños, juice of 3 oranges, cumin and onion powder. Take 5 shots of tequila and add some to the chicken! Cook in chipotle olive oil with some salt and pepper until cooked through. For the sour sauce, mix sour cream, Verdi Local BBQ sauce, BJ’s hot sauce, lime, cilantro, salt and pepper. For the salsa, mix black beans, red onion, garlic oil, Serrano peppers, avocado, Mama Rays and Absurd marinade. Add the sauce, chicken and salsa to a taco shell and top with cotija cheese!

The full house today includes local real estate agent Mike Wood, Karma Box Project founder Grant Denton, and Social Media for Good founder Cammy Evans. Together, along with Reno Recipes, they are hosting a benefit dinner for the Karma Box Project on Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Eddy in Reno. There will be a catered dinner, live entertainment, drinks, a raffle and tons of fun! Tickets are $50, that plus raffle proceeds and a percentage of drink proceed will go directly back to the Karma Box Project. Click here for tickets and more information.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

