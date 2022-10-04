Grant to fund new equipment for Tahoe-area fire district

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - New grant funding will help a Lake Tahoe fire district pay for new equipment and health screenings. At its September meeting, The North Tahoe Fire Board of Directors voted to accept a grant of $528,673 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant and an El Dorado County Transient Occupancy Tax Grant.

The money will be used to pay for a rescue apparatus, extrication equipment, and advanced cancer screenings for firefighters in the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

“The rescue apparatus is a great asset for responding to rescues across our 37-square-mile service area, and the extrication equipment will improve our ability to rescue victims of auto accidents, which can be severe given our alpine environment,” said North Tahoe Fire Board Vice President Luke Ragan.

