Crews knock down fire at a high-rise apartment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno fire crews extinguished a fire in the area of Riverside Drive.

It was reported just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials tell KOLO 8 News Now crews found heavy smoke on the 11th floor of the complex. A shelter-in-place order was given to the building before units were evacuated.

One person was taken to the hospital for observation, they are in good condition.

A number of animals were also evacuated.

The fire was contained to one unit.

The cause is under investigation, but it started in the kitchen and is believed to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.