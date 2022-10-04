Crews knock down fire at a high-rise apartment

One person was transported to the hospital.
High-rise fire
High-rise fire(KOLO 8 News Now STaff)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno fire crews extinguished a fire in the area of Riverside Drive.

It was reported just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials tell KOLO 8 News Now crews found heavy smoke on the 11th floor of the complex. A shelter-in-place order was given to the building before units were evacuated.

One person was taken to the hospital for observation, they are in good condition.

A number of animals were also evacuated.

The fire was contained to one unit.

The cause is under investigation, but it started in the kitchen and is believed to be accidental.

