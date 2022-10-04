County enlists local stores to help get lost pets home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Thousands of pets are lost every year in our area. Getting them home can be a complicated job, even for the dedicated rescuer who may find them. That job is about to get a little easier.

Let’s say you’ve just found a lost pet. You’re concerned and would like to find the owner. Tags or collar may be missing or lack contact information.

There’s little to do except bring the pet to the shelter at Washoe County Animal Services. They’ll take it in and hold it. Hopefully the rightful owner will think to show up, but you leave wondering if that will happen and you’ve just added one more lost animal to an already stressed system.

“We’re full,” says Animal Service’s Quinn Sweet. “The places that take pets out to adopt them out, they’re full. We’re really trying to encourage the community to help us get pets home and out of the shelter.”

Well-meaning rescuers like you will now have that alternative. Animal Services is setting up microchip scanning stations at all local Pet Station stores.

Anyone finding a lost pet will be able to bring the animal to the store, scan for a microchip and, if there is one, quickly find out how to contact the owner directly without involving animal services.

Ideally it should lead to more and speedier reunions.

“We can quickly find their owner,” says Pet Station co-ownee Marshall Gratton. “We can call. We can have them reunited in a matter of potentially minutes instead of days.”

“We have had people come in with a little dog. ‘I found this dog. Does it look like one you’ve taken care of before?” says partner Phil Bankhead. “To be able to say we can check now I think that’s an awesome opportunity.” He adds that he expects to see people bring in their own pets to be scanned to check to see if their contact information is up-to-date.

Of course for any of this to work the pet must be microchipped. It involves the injection of a tiny chip into the animal. When scanned, it reveals a number which can be traced to the owner and their contact information.

Microchipping can be done at a veterinarians office or an animal agency. Washoe Animal Services does it for free. It’s a permanent record of ownership and for a lost pet the quickest way home.

