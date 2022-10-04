Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health.

“After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”

Barton Health began demolition of the ancillary buildings at the Lakeside Inn on Apr. 4. During the permit approval process for demolition of the main casino building, the vacant space was used for fire and police training.

Initial planning is scheduled for completion in early 2023. A target completion date for new construction projects could be as early as 2026.

