Carson City Sheriffs ask for help IDing persons of interest in fraud case

Police say a woman had her purse stolen on Aug. 24.
Police say a woman had her purse stolen on Aug. 24.(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest regarding credit card fraud that happened in August.

They say that on Aug. 24, two white male adults entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse.

Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. dispatch at 775-887-2677 and reference case number #2022-5743.

