Bring the whole family to JUSTin Hope Foundation’s 11th annual Run for Hope 5K

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Put on your running shoes and/or get up on your walking feet! Saturday, Oct. 8 is the 11th annual Run for Hope 5K Charity run/walk for JUSTin Hope Foundation!

Executive director Maricela Gutierrez Rodriguez stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to sign up for this weekend’s event at UNR campus (1664 N. Virginia St.)

The Run for Hope 5k benefits families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in northern Nevada. Those who’d like to participate must register by the day of the race. Day-of registration will also be available. All participants will receive a 5K run t-shirt and collectible race bib. Medals will be awarded for top placing running participants. The event will also feature a continental breakfast for race participants, a raffle and silent auction, and access to the Kids’ Corner which features bounce houses, balloon twister, face painting and more! Race registration also includes access to the Hugs-n-Heroes area, which helps to promote safety awareness and safe interaction with first responders. To register online, click here. And if you can’t afford the registration fee, thanks to an generous donor, your registration can be free. Just use the code: FAMILIESRFH.

Schedule of Events:

7:30 Registration Opens

8:15 Warm Up

8:30 5K Timed Run

9:00 Reading of Proclamation

9:30 5K Walk

10:45 Raffle/Silent Auction Ends

For More information about the JUSTin Hope Foundation, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

