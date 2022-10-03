Washoe County begins open recruitment for library board of trustees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Washoe County Commissioners is now accepting applications for a vacancy on the Washoe County Library Board of Trustees.

The position is appointed by Washoe County Commissioners and is responsible for operations of the Washoe County Library System.

Each board member serves a four-year term and consists of five at-large members. A member may serve two consecutive four-year terms.

The term begins Nov. 1 pf this year and ends June 30, 2024, with potential reappointment.

Any trustee cannot also be an elected officeholder. On Washoe County’s website, the county also had this to say of the position:

“Trustees should be aware of the Library’s role in the community as a center of information, culture, recreation, and lifelong learning. They must also be willing to devote the necessary time and effort to perform the duties of Trustees.”

If you are interested, the deadline to apply is Oct. 14 at 5:00 p.m. Contact Library Director Jeff Scott at 775-324-8341 for more information on the vacancy.

You can apply here.

