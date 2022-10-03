Traffic stop in Douglas County leads to drug arrest

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend traffic stop in Douglas County resulted in the arrest of a man on charges of drug possession, among other charges.

On Oct. 2 around 6:00 p.m., DCSO Deputies pulled over a man for a registration violation. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found around five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

They also found the driver, John Ciancitto, had multiple license suspensions.

Deputies also recovered a stun gun, which is illegal for him to possess as a felon, multiple credit cards and checks issued to different persons, numerous legal documents and mail issued to different persons, and a catalytic converter with cut marks on the inlet and outlet, as well as a Sawzall and blades used to cut metal.

Ciancitto was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Credit Cards without Owners Consent, Possession of a Stun Gun by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, and other traffic-related violations.

A female passenger was released at the scene.

