Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be temporarily closing the Sierra View Library starting Oct. 10 for planned renovations.

The library will be closed until February of 2023.

Funding for the renovations was provided through a partnership Washoe County, Washoe County Library System, and the Reno Town Mall. No specifics on what kind of renovations were planned were given.

The Friends of Washoe County Library book sale, going on from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, will go on as scheduled. No donations will be accepted by the group during the closure, and regular book sales will resume after the branch reopens in 2023.

All other branch locations will remain open.

