Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in the background in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. The owner of an underwater oil pipeline that spilled some 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Southern California will pay nearly $1 million in cleanup costs. The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 agreed to accept a proposed claim settlement with Amplify Energy Corp. over the costs of dealing with last October’s spill off Huntington Beach. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:10 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal agency has given a Texas oil company approval to repair a pipeline that ruptured a year ago and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp. The Houston company pleaded guilty to federal charges last month of negligently discharging oil. The spill in October 2021 closed miles of beaches and shuttered fisheries for months. Environmentalists who want the operation off Huntington Beach shut down criticized the permit and called for quickly phasing out offshore oil drilling.

