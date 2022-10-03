Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover.
Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside Drive just after midnight early Sunday on a report of several reckless drivers doing illegal activity like spinning tires and rapid acceleration. An hour later police went to a hospital where a girl was taken after being hit by a reckless driver in that sideshow street takeover.
Police identified the vehicle and its driver within 12 hours by looking at social media.
Police interviewed Leyva and arrested him and impounded the vehicle.
