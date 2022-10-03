Police close some downtown Reno streets after incident

Police tape at City Plaza following an incident.
Police tape at City Plaza following an incident.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department has closed some downtown streets after an incident in the area of City Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released information about what happened.

Virginia Street is closed from First Street to Second Street and First Street is closed from Virginia street to Center Street.

Police went to he area of First and North Virginia streets at about 4:21 p.m.

