Monday Motivations: Transforming negativity into healing and love with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Negative energy is all around us, but we choose how much we let it affect us.

Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, stopped by Morning Break to share how we have the power to use the negative circumstances around us to promote hope and love. She used the story of the Purposeful Living and Healing Center’s building in Midtown Reno. When Hurst bought the building 8 years ago, it was a burned out meth house that barely remained standing. After months of hard work and a lot of TLC, the building has been transformed into a wonderous place of healing.

In the same way, there are things we can do when negativity or even tragedy comes into our lives to fight back and redefine those circumstances for good.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

