Monday AM Weather

We’re going to continue to see temperatures just slightly above seasonal averages, with a high...
We’re going to continue to see temperatures just slightly above seasonal averages, with a high of 82 degrees today. The rest of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with the warmest days being Thursday and Friday. Overnight and early morning lows will continue to be chilly. Throughout the week, we’ll see lows in the high 40s and low 50s. There will be light winds blowing around 5 miles per hour later this afternoon.(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re going to continue to see temperatures just slightly above seasonal averages, with a high of 82 degrees today. The rest of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with the warmest days being Thursday and Friday. Overnight and early morning lows will continue to be chilly. Throughout the week, we’ll see lows in the high 40s and low 50s. There will be light winds blowing around 5 miles per hour later this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a...
Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks