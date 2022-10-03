Monday AM Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re going to continue to see temperatures just slightly above seasonal averages, with a high of 82 degrees today. The rest of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with the warmest days being Thursday and Friday. Overnight and early morning lows will continue to be chilly. Throughout the week, we’ll see lows in the high 40s and low 50s. There will be light winds blowing around 5 miles per hour later this afternoon.

