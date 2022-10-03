Lyon County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 27.

45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch was reported as having left his home on Sept. 23 and not returning, prompting his family to file a missing persons report.

Yoscovitch’s car was located a short time later, having broken down off I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area, but did not find the man.

An investigation indicated Yoscovitch left the scene of his own free will, and there was no evidence of criminal activity related to his disappearance.

Further investigation of the case led to information he may be in the Reno or Carson City area.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to his disappearance to call them at 775-463-6600 and to request to speak with Detective Sergeant Erik Kusmerz.

