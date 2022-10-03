Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tires marks all over it as a result of side shows that happened this past weekend.

The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin donuts, or watch others do so.

“I drove by here this morning and thought this place looked like a racetrack,” said long time local Keith Buggs, who lives near the Lakeside intersection.

He says he was surprised to see Reno be the city where this happened.

The most visible of the sideshows was held right out in front of the Silver Legacy on Friday night, with seemingly everyone there shooting video of it on their phones to upload it to Instagram and other places.

Lt. Michael Browett of RPD gave his thoughts on the side shows to the associated press saying, “I don’t know what the underlying movement is with this group, but it goes a little beyond cars,” he said. “They’re very anti-authoritarian and they basically just show up and do whatever they want.”

At least one young woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in one of the many sideshows.

The sideshows were held in a number of other locations including the parking lots of target in south Reno, and Save Mart on Plumb Lane.

There were at least two felony arrests, ten misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations, and 14 cars towed.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.