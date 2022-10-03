Free meals for kids during Fall Break

School Food
By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out for kids in the Washoe County School District, but they can still get free meals through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Fall Break Kids Cafe.

“It’s really important to get the kids the food they need, so we want to make sure this program is always running,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive meals. Meals do not need to be eaten on site. The following are the sites and times that children between the ages of 2 and 18 can get free meals during the break that is happening October 3 - 7, 2022.

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center - 1301 Valley Road, Reno, NV

Snack 8:30 - 9:00am

Lunch 12:00pm - 12:30pm

Sparks Recreation Center - 98 Richards Way, Sparks, NV

Lunch 12:00pm - 12:30pm

North Valleys Library - 1075 N Hills Blvd, Golden Valley, NV

Lunch 12:00pm - 12:30pm

Sparks Library - 1125 12th St. Sparks, NV

Lunch 12:15pm – 12:45 pm

Downtown Library - 301 S. Center Street, Reno, NV

Lunch 11:00am - 11:30pm

Veteran’s Elementary School - 1200 Locust St. Reno, NV

Dinner 3:00pm - 3:30 pm

