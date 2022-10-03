Federal agencies lift fire restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have lifted fire restrictions in northeastern California and northwestern Nevada. The changes apply to Plumas National Forest and BLM lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices.

Campfires are now allowed again. But fire permits are required in California.

Officials say it is also important to always have proper fire safety equipment such as an extinguisher, shovel, and water.

