Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:02 AM PDT
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world’s tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials. Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell off the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of the world’s eighth-highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down with her partner, Jim Morrison.

