Donate costumes and candy at Hollow Lake Co. and RED Reno’s The Biggest Little Halloween Drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Men and women, boys and girls, ghosts and goblins and all other creatures of the night are invited to The Biggest Little Halloween Drive this weekend. Hollow Lake Co. is partnering with RED Reno to bring this festive, family-fun event to Reno.

Hollow Lake Co. owner, Dulce Janeth, and RED representative, Ray Martinez, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this Halloween festival and donation drive.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at RED Reno (2072 Experience Avenue) from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., families are invited to dress up in fun costumes and check out 40+ food and shopping vendors. The Biggest Little Halloween Drive is free and there will be also trick-or-treating for the kids.

There will also be a donation site set up for folks to donate un-opened bags of candy and new-lightly used costumes which will be donated to local non-profits. For every item donated, you’ll get entered into the raffle.

Hollow Lake Co. is a small, online, Latina-owned boutique that specializes in hand-picked and custom-made pieces. You can support this local business by shopping at their online store or by following them on Instagram. RED Reno can also be found on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a...
Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks

Latest News

Monday Motivations - Transforming Negativity
Monday Motivations: Transforming negativity into healing and love with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
BLM finishes up wild horse gather
Washoe County Library System logo
Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week
Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the...
BLM doubles reward for Jakes Valley horse shooting