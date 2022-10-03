Donate costumes and candy at Hollow Lake Co. and RED Reno’s The Biggest Little Halloween Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Men and women, boys and girls, ghosts and goblins and all other creatures of the night are invited to The Biggest Little Halloween Drive this weekend. Hollow Lake Co. is partnering with RED Reno to bring this festive, family-fun event to Reno.

Hollow Lake Co. owner, Dulce Janeth, and RED representative, Ray Martinez, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this Halloween festival and donation drive.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at RED Reno (2072 Experience Avenue) from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., families are invited to dress up in fun costumes and check out 40+ food and shopping vendors. The Biggest Little Halloween Drive is free and there will be also trick-or-treating for the kids.

There will also be a donation site set up for folks to donate un-opened bags of candy and new-lightly used costumes which will be donated to local non-profits. For every item donated, you’ll get entered into the raffle.

Hollow Lake Co. is a small, online, Latina-owned boutique that specializes in hand-picked and custom-made pieces. You can support this local business by shopping at their online store or by following them on Instagram. RED Reno can also be found on Instagram.

