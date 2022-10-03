Disney channels restored on Dish, Sling

FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on...
FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on the satellite service Dish Network and Sling, its streaming service.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Disney announced that its channels have been restored to Dish Network and Sling TV customers following a weekend blackout as the two sides work toward a deal.

Disney said in a statement that a “handshake agreement” was in place, and channels including the ESPN and FX networks are back as they work to finalize the deal. Dish also announced they had been restored in a tweet early Monday.

Dish previously said its contract with Disney ended Sept. 30 and accused it of walking away from negotiations.

Customers awoke Saturday to find the channels had gone black overnight on the satellite provider and Sling, its streaming service.

The blackout affected roughly 10 million subscribers. Eight medium and large TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, had lost access to their ABC channel as well.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by either side.

